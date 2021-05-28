Prince William and Kate Middleton took a break from their tour of Scotland on Tuesday and enjoyed a quiet dinner date at Forgan's restaurant in St. Andrews.

The couple was left to enjoy their food at the contemporary restaurant that serves quality Scottish produce-led food and drinks. They were seated at a corner table in a secluded area at the back with a security detail seated nearby.

Marc, one of the managers at Forgan's, told People that "a crowd gathered at the front" when word got around that Prince William and Kate Middleton were at the restaurant. But it was "quiet for them as far as inside was concerned."

"People left them alone. There was no pomp and circumstance or fanfare," he said.

Marc believes that one of the couple's friends from St. Andrews University recommended the place. Forgan's was not around yet when they studied at the university from 2001 to 2005. Housed in a former "cleek factory," the converted butcher's warehouse is said to be a favourite of one of the societies that the Duchess of Cambridge was a member of in school.

The restaurant is reportedly also one of the must-visit destinations in the area and is ideal for a celebratory gathering like a graduation party. Its prominent guest list includes golfer Rory McIlroy and other celebrities.

A main dish comprised of honey and whisky glazed beef short rib, served with carrot chili, apple slaw, and cabbage costs £17. Marc did not say what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ate. But he said that "they were very nice and complimentary when they left" and he also shared his hope to see them again.

20 years on.



It was great to return to @univofstandrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people. pic.twitter.com/FU6Uxr5cta — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

The Duke and Duchess visited Starbank Park in Edinburgh to hear about the work of @FieldsInTrust, who are running a pioneering initiative to reduce inequality of access to green spaces in the UK. pic.twitter.com/cichfdSaK0 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2021

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited their alma mater where they first met and fell in love nearly two decades ago. They also dropped by for some fish and chips at Anstruther Fish Bar, which they frequented as students. The final day of their royal tour in Scotland ended with a planting activity with youngsters. The visit to St. Andrews comes after the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2011.