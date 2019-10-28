The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most-admired royal couples with a huge fan-following. They have created a picture-perfect family-of-five, but they have had their ups and downs too. According to a latest report, Prince William and Kate Middleton were forced to make an agreement before marrying each other.

The Sun reports that the royal couple made a pact that was kept a secret following their reconciliation after a breakup. They were forced to take such desperate measures in order to take the "pressure off their relationship."

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew each other for a very long time before their wedding. The couple was dating since 2003 and got hitched in 2011. However, there came a time in 2007 when the duo almost went separate ways. When they reconciled, the pair entered a pact, revealed royal expert Katie Nicholl in her new book titled "Kate: The Future Queen".

As per the report, the couple made a promise after getting back together -- that they vowed to keep forever. The couple had been dating for years, but there was no proposal for Kate to be certain of their future together. As she sought "clarification" from the prince, William gave her just that but in a special way.

Following their reconciliation, the couple reportedly took off to the island of Desroches, Seychelles where William promised the now Duchess of Cambridge that he is in the "relationship for the long term."

"For the very first time, they talked seriously about marriage, and with the ocean before them and beneath the night sky, they made a pact to marry," Nicholl said.

The royal parents met each other when they were still studying in 2001. At the time, both were majoring in art history and stayed in the same residence hall at the University of St. Andrews.

Years later, William reportedly talked about their breakup in an interview with Tom Bradby and said that they were "both very young" and were still finding themselves.