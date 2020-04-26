Prince William and Kate Middleton launched their mental health support campaign for frontline NHS workers after the Duchess of Cambridge became emotional seeing the plight of frontline workers battling against COVID-19. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched 'Our Frontline' on Wednesday.

Prior to setting up the support campaign, Kate Middleton, was moved by the stories of NHS staff and emergency workers fighting coronavirus, so much that she was moved to tears, The Sun reports. Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, made the announcement of their mental health support project via their official Twitter and Instagram.

William and Kate held talks with a lot of organisations before making the announcement. Their Royal Foundation has teamed up with charities including Mind, Samaritans, Shout and Hospice UK to create the 'Our Frontline' scheme.

The project will provide round the clock mental health support to key workers struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis. "Millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us. Catherine and I will do all we can to support Our Frontline," said William, while launching the project.

NHS staff, carers, emergency services personnel and key workers who are undergoing stress and mental health concerns can call or text a trained volunteer of Our Frontline, and access online resources to support their mental well-being.

"Kate has been involved in the planning and co-ordination of this response and will play a leading role in the work of Our Frontline. She is a pivotal part on all of this and is particularly keen to make sure the children and families of frontline staff are kept in mind when services are rolled out," a source told speaking to The Sun.

"Kate and William are both deeply committed to ensure that the support is there now and in the future. William has seen first-hand the impact working on the frontline can have on your mental health and wellbeing. Ensuring support is in place for this will be at the heart of his work," the insider added.

The royal couple had been planning to launch the project for a long time now. "They have both been incredibly affected by stories they have heard and Kate, in particular, has been moved to tears by some of the stories she has heard about the sacrifices frontline workers are making," a source said.