The Cambridge family stepped out on their doorstep to honour and appreciate Nation Health Services workers, who are fearlessly and tirelessly working to protect the world from coronavirus pandemic. Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, joined the mass standing ovation in support of Clap for Carers campaign, as showcased in a video shared by the BBC.

Every Thursday at 8:00 pm, the entire nation comes together to clap for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, porters, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and other key line workers who are working hard in these challenging times to keep the country functional and safe. In the fifth week of the campaign, BBC put cameras across the country capturing how people in different parts of the UK celebrate the spirit, commitment, and efforts of the frontline workers.

These clips then featured in BBC One's Thursday night's "The Big Night" segment. What made it extra special was Prince William's surprise appearance in a television sketch with Stephen Fry. The gig was a comic piece wherein the duke and the comedian joked about home-schooling and Zoom calls. According to Telegraph, the featurette was a collaboration between Comic Relief and Children in Need in a fundraising endeavour for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

William got on the video call from his Norfolk home and sought some television recommendations from the actor. The duke admitted he is missing "EastEnders," when the actor suggested he watch "Tiger King" on Netflix.

After their video call, the Cambridges joined people in a round of applause outside of their home. The clip goes on to show how people across the UK are clapping for the carers.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also showed support by stepping out on their doorstep to clap for medical workers. Clarence House shared a video of the royal couple clapping together in honour of NHS staff and other frontline workers.

For Prince Charles, the Clap for Carers for the NHS is a special moment to show his appreciation particularly after personally fighting against the coronavirus disease. The prince was tested positive, last month. He returned to work fully recovered after staying in self-isolation for seven days.