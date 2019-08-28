Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children, left Balmoral on Tuesday. They returned to their country home in Norfolk after catching a budget flight from Norwich Airport. The royal couple, along with their children, spent quality time with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their extended family at the family's Scottish retreat.

After the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jet scandal, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to fly in budget airlines. According to the Mirror, the family will spend some time at their country home in Norfolk before returning to Kensington Palace, London. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will start their new school term soon.

While the six-year-old prince will start Year 2, his little sister Princess Charlotte, 4, will start Reception at St. Thomas's Battersea in London. The Cambridges are in for busy times with Charlotte set to start school on Thursday, September 5. She will have another friend in school apart from her brother -- their cousin Maud Windsor, who is in George's class.

William and Kate, along with George, Charlotte and little Louis spent a good time in Scotland with the Queen and Prince Philip. Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Peter and Autumn Phillips were also staying on the estate at the same time. George and Charlotte would have had a great time with their cousins Savannah and Isla.

Prince William and Kate will return to work following their holiday. Kensington Palace announced that the 37-year-old royal's first engagement is a visit to the Hendon Football Club in Kingsbury, London, on Tuesday, September 6. The prince will learn about the club's mental health outreach initiatives as part of his "Heads Up" campaign.

The Duke of Cambridge, @FA President, will visit @HendonFC on Friday 6th September to learn more the clubâ€™s mental health outreach initiatives, as part of the #HeadsUp campaign âš½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/PRgw5BiDbK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 27, 2019

The initiative will run throughout this year and the next, and will encourage men to open up about their mental health. The campaign was launched by the royal couple alongside the Football Association in early August. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to shine a light on mental health, a cause close to their hearts.

The palace is yet to announce Kate Middleton's official engagements post summer break.