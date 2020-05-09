Prince William and Kate Middleton marked VE Day by participating in an engagement via video call at an East Sussex care home on Friday. The royal couple talked to Second World War veterans and listened to them as they reminisced about the day the war ended in Europe on May 8, 1945.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also had the privilege of speaking with Charles Ward, the oldest resident at Mais House. It is a Royal British Legion care home in Bexhill-on-Sea. Ward who 101-year-old, told the Cambridges about working on "secret messages" from then Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill.

The war veteran belongs to South Kirby in Yorkshire. He described the about his chat with Prince William and Kate Middleton saying: "The message came from Churchill, I had to decipher it, re-encipher it and send it to his son in Yugoslavia to say, 'Happy Birthday'. And then there was another one from the son to Churchill himself to say congratulations on your speech in Parliament. When I told William and Kate that story, they giggled." Ward was speaking about the correspondence he received from Churchill.

From delivering messages to Winston Churchill to rum on #VEDay â€” watch more from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's virtual visit to Mais House on #VEDay75 here ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/oKsoPffQ7k — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 8, 2020

"Because we can't be together, everyone's still thinking of you all today, and are very proud of everything you've all achieved," said William, praising the efforts of the wartime generation. Kate meanwhile, gave her account of her paternal grandmother Valerie Glassborow's role at the code-breaking centre, Bletchley Park. The royal had visited the centre in May last year. "It's so sad that she's not here today, as I would love to speak to her more about it," Kate said.

The royal mother told the veterans that her older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte had been asked by their teachers at Thomas's school in Battersea, to learn Dame Vera Lynn's famous wartime anthem. "The school has set all the children a challenge and they're currently trying to learn the lyrics to the song We'll Meet Again... so it's been really lovely having that playing every day," she added.

After leading the nation in a two-minute silence on #VEDay75, The Prince of Wales lays a wreath and The Duchess of Cornwall lays flowers in remembrance of those who died in the Second World War. pic.twitter.com/mZJgc2WBtW May 8, 2020

The residents of the care home began VE Day with a religious service performed by a minister on a balcony, to maintain lockdown rules. They were then entertained by a comedian and historian – in character as Churchill. They enjoyed lunch as champagne flowed. The veterans told after the COVID-19 crisis is over, they would hold VC Day – "Victory over Coronavirus".

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation on Friday night in a special broadcast that was recordedin the White Drawing room at Windsor Castle. Her speech was followed by a national singalong of 'We'll Meet Again'. Besides, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge lead a moment of remembrance from their Scottish home, Birkhall.