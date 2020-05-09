Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Eugenie shared their support for Kate Middleton on their respective social media handles. This was after the Duchess of Cambridge announced details of a photography competition in association with her patronage, the National Portrait Gallery.

Prince William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II shared the details of the photography contest through the Royal Family Twitter account. "The Duchess of Cambridge and the @NPGLondon invite you to submit a photograph taken by you during these extraordinary times, which responds to one of the following themes: "Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, Acts of Kindness," reads the post.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the @NPGLondon invite you to submit a photograph taken by you during these extraordinary times, which responds to one of the following themes:



ðŸ™Œ Helpers and Heroes

ðŸ¡ Your New Normal

ðŸ’™ Acts of Kindness https://t.co/ZRBohMFIbM May 7, 2020

Apart from the monarch, Princess Eugenie also shared information about the project on her Instagram Stories, Hello reports. "What a brilliant idea and initiative to bring acts of kindness, heroes and helpers and your new normal to life in a digital exhibition," she wrote. Sharing details about how to enter the contest, she added: "You can submit your images taken during this challenging time to the National Portrait Gallery and could hopefully be one of the 100 shortlisted for the competition."

Kate Middleton announced the contest during her appearance on "This Morning" on Thursday. People of all age groups can submit a photograph giving an account of their time during the coronavirus pandemic. The entries that are shortlisted will be displayed in a digital exhibition later this year. Kate will be a part of the judges panel.

The subject of the contest is close to Kate's heart, as she is known for her passion for photography, having studied History of Art at university. The royal mother-of-three has clicked pictures of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to mark birthdays and special occasions since 2015.

The duchess admitted on the talk show about the challenges they were facing as a family during lockdown. "It's extraordinary. I'm sure you're experiencing the same yourselves and your families and things," she said.