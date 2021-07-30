Prince William and Kate Middleton took a modern approach towards parenting their three children, but they have no qualms in following the traditional royal methods when it comes to their education.

According to a new report in Us Weekly, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are not opposed to the idea of their eldest son Prince George attending boarding school. The future King celebrated his eighth birthday last week, and will be starting middle school in just a few years.

"Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel 8 is a little young and want to wait until he's slightly older," a source told the outlet.

The insider also noted that the royal couple will take their son's opinion while making the decision about sending him to boarding school. "George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family. They'd never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it's right," the source said.

However, the eldest Cambridge child is expected to be in agreement with the idea, as he has heard his parents' stories about boarding school, which he thinks sounds "super fun." The young royal has been attending St Thomas' Battersea school in London since 2017, where his sister Princess Charlotte, six, was also enrolled two years later.

Though "keen" on the idea of going to a school away from home, he has also "settled at St Thomas' Battersea and has lots of friends there." The insider said that George is "one of the most popular boys in the class." Meanwhile, the youngest Cambridge child Prince Louis, three, also started his pre-school at London's Willcocks Nursery School in April this year.

George celebrated his birthday last Thursday, July 22, with a football cake and "lots of lovely presents," including a nature set and a watch. His younger siblings made him homemade cards, while his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II made a Zoom call to greet him on the occasion.

The birthday came weeks after reports that William and Kate told the young royal about his future as the King of England sometime around his seventh birthday. Robert Lacey made the claim in his book "Battle of Brothers," noting that the Cambridges held off the knowledge from their son as they wanted him to have a "normal family upbringing."