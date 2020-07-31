Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, to the Isles of Scilly for a lovely staycation during the summer vacation of the elder siblings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton usually spend their children's school holidays at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. As the family has been staying at the sprawling estate since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March, they decided to take a staycation at Isles of Scilly for a change of scenery.

Prince William himself also went to the holiday destination in his childhood. He accompanied his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and his younger brother, Prince Harry, for a trip to the island back in June 1989.

The Isles of Scilly are an archipelago off the Cornish coast, in southwest England. The islands are covered in heathland and fringed by sandy beaches such as Great Bay on St. Martin's. The Duchy of Cornwall, which has Prince Charles and Camilla as its Duke and Duchess, owns most of the freehold land on the islands.

According to a report in the Mirror, the family-of-five has been staying at the island for a few days now, and William and Kate were even spotted cycling across the island of Tresco, on Thursday. On Tresco, one of the five inhabited islands, Tresco Abbey Garden is home to subtropical plants and also the Valhalla Museum, displaying shipwrecked figureheads.

"William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello," a fellow tourist revealed about the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Insiders said that the couple decided against a foreign trip as any potential need to quarantine would have hampered their return to public royal engagements. A source said about the trip: "They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry."

The outlet also reports that the family is due to return to their home in Norfolk on Friday.