Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to spending time with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during the kids' half-term break from school.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been busy with their respective public engagements as of late, and they rarely have time for their children. They have been dutifully attending to their royal duties all over the U.K. in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit.

However, a break from their public engagements is on the horizon. A royal insider told US Weekly that the parents plan to take Feb. 17 to 21 off. This is when Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince George, 6, have a brief vacation from school. Both young royals study at Thomas' Battersea School in London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton always make it a point to spend time with their family even with their busy schedules. They take half-term breaks every year to share some quality time with their children.

It is not known as of yet where the family will spend their upcoming break. In 2019, the family retreated at their Norfolk home in Anmer Hall, situated at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate.

The duchess reportedly also took Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a swim in the pool at a nearby luxury hotel where the children swam unaided. They then enjoyed the sauna and steam room. Prince William stayed at home with Prince Louis.

It is likely that for this year, they would go on another ski trip. Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Courchevel in France's Three Valleys for a fun-filled activity on the slopes in 2016.

Regardless of where the parents take their kids, they are bound to have a fun-filled week. Despite their packed schedule of appearances, the Cambridges always make time for their children and for themselves. The added workload from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit has reportedly only made Prince William and Kate Middleton's bond stronger. It brought them closer than ever before and they are "working as a team and supporting each other."