BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James joked about Princess Charlotte shaking hands with her teacher on her first day of school, and Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly not impressed.

During his breakfast show, James recalled how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called him off for his joke on Princess Charlotte. He said it started after he saw a photo of the young royal shaking hands with Helen Haslem, the Head of Lower School in Battersea, South London. He poked fun at the greeting as being overly "posh."

According to Hello Magazine, James reasoned that back in his day, there was no such formal greeting and that a smile was enough. So he made a snide comment about Princess Charlotte's greeting and said, "Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?"

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomasâ€™s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. âœï¸ðŸ“šðŸ« pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

Unfortunately for him, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard him make a joke out of their daughter's behaviour live on air. James said that they were tuned in to his radio show in the morning that Princess Charlotte went to school.

Then in October, the 35-year-old met with the royals at Kensington Palace when he was invited to join Radio 1's "Teen Heroes of 2019" awards. James recalled how Prince William and Kate Middleton pulled him aside to talk about Princess Charlotte.

"They said, 'We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte's first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,'" James explained, adding, "I went, 'Oh God, no!' They'd heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day."

The presenter did not share any more details about what transpired during his conversation with Kate Middleton and Prince William. He hinted though, that they saw the funny side of his comment when he said, "I'm sure it's all absolutely fine."

In September, the press covered Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George's first day of school at St. Thomas. Photos appeared everywhere, showing the young royals looking all excited. Prince William and Kate Middleton also looked equally cheerful as they arrived at the school, where the headteacher was already waiting to greet them. The press captured videos and photos of the family shaking hands with the headmistress.