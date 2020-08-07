Prince William and Kate Middleton had a fun royal engagement on Wednesday as they spent the day visiting Barry Island in Wales where businesses are reopening their doors after being closed for months amid the COVID-19 crisis.

During the trip to the seaside district, Prince William and Kate Middleton also visited Island Leisure Amusement Arcade – the iconic setting for "Nessa's Slots," the workplace of leading character Nessa in hit TV comedy series "Gavin and Stacey." Trying their hands in various games at the arcade also brought out the romantic sides of the royal couple, as they indulged in a subtle and rare moment of PDA.

In a picture shared on Instagram by Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate can be seen with one of her hands placed on her husband's back as he tries to give his best shot at the claw machine.

It was a rare gesture by William and Kate, who are expected to become the King and the Queen Consort of England in the future and usually keep their hands off each other in public. Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier had previously told People magazine that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public, but it's at their own discretion and also depends on the nature of the event they are attending.

Apart from their sweet PDA moment, Kate and William spent a lot of their time giggling and playing at the arcade. They also received a special shout-out on Twitter from Nessa Jenkins of "Gavin and Stacey" fame.

Tidy Productions, the production company behind the hit BBC comedy series, posted a "rare tweet from Nessa Jenkins," which read: "Got called out today on a lifeboat shout. Thankfully these two were on staycation down Barry island and offered to take over my shift up the slots. (Bryn was beside himself.) Cheers your HRHs - I appreciates it. Tidy."

The post by Tidy Productions was retweeted by the Cambridges from their official Kensington Royal account. Ruth Jones, who portrays Nessa in the TV series, is also the owner of the Cardiff-based production company along with writer David Peet.

After Nessa's Slots, the royal couple visited another one of the show's iconic locations, Marco's Café. Marco, the owner of the family-run business since 1958, also had an interesting take on the rare visit by the royals. He said: "I told them we have James Corden as prince and Ruth Jones as princess of Barry Island but said I have changed my mind now. They were very charming."