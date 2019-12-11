Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed appreciated some good jokes at a recent event. The royal couple was reportedly in splits on some of the gags about parenting.

At annual Royal Variety Performance, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge represented the royal family wherein the couple enjoyed some specialty acts including comedy by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett that involved the subject of their three children— Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The event was broadcast on TV on Tuesday night and the royal parents can be seen laughing and nodding at several moments. The show was organised at the iconic London Palladium where several celebrity performers present specialty act to entertain the gathering.

The show was hosted by Ranganathan and Beckett. According to Hello, soon after the couple's introduction, Ranganathan, who also has three kids like the royal couple, shared a joke about them. The duke and the duchess reportedly laugh and nod when Ranganathan suggested that they might be sharing the same sentiment every morning, thinking: "Why did we do this?"

The swanky night of performances saw the two parents away from their children. While speaking to Petula Clark, the 37-year-old royal mother admitted that she was forced to leave her kids at home due to school next morning. She said that their children were particularly excited about the performances and wanted to tag along. However, she had to turn them down by telling them "not on a school night!"

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports that the viewers were not very pleased with the comedians' performances. It is said that the royal couple was "praised for having to force laughter" during their gig and even at the time when they poked fun on their children.

The two hosts were emceeing the Royal Variety Performance for the first time. Some other big performers of the night were Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of "Come from Away" and Mary Poppins.

Every year, the variety show is organised to raise money for Royal Variety Charity of which Queen Elizabeth II is a life-patron. There have been a total of 93 shows that have been staged.