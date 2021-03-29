Queen Elizabeth II has not only passed down her love for horses and horseback riding to her daughter Princess Anne and granddaughter Zara Tindall. Apparently, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children share the same passion as they have become "avid riders" themselves.

According to The Times, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis have become "avid riders in recent months." They have been practicing their skills and enjoying regular pony rides at their home in Norfolk, Amner Hall where the family has spent much of the lockdown.

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly taken an interest in the children's progress on the saddle. She has even invited her great-grandkids to come riding with her at her home in Windsor when the time and situation allows.

According to the publication, Her Majesty the Queen is expecting Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis in the summer holidays. They will join their "Gan Gan" on rides not just at Windsor but also around the expansive real estate of her Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Perhaps the siblings can also learn from Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II. The 17-year-old royal also rides with the British monarch at Windsor and Balmoral and is often seen mucking out the stables.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are likely getting better at their horseback riding skills after having a go at it years prior. In 2018, George practiced on a Shetland pony owned by Tindall, who is an equestrienne, during lessons at Windsor.

"William and Kate were really keen to get George riding – it's something all the royals do and the whole family adore animals. But obviously, he's only small so they didn't want to put him on a big horse. They asked Zara if they could use one of her Shetland ponies and he's been learning to ride on one of those," a source told Hello Magazine.

Princess Charlotte took up riding lessons at an early age when she was only 17 months old. Kate Middleton told Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker in 2016 that she encourages her daughter's passion for horses. As for Queen Elizabeth II, she started riding her first pony when she was only three years old.