Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced their next royal tour.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be travelling to the Republic of Ireland next month, which will also mark their first official tour to the country.

The trip was announced by Kensington Palace, the royal residence of the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, on Tuesday. In a statement released on Instagram, the palace said William and Kate will travel to the Emerald Isle from Tuesday, March 3 to Thursday, March 5 at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The palace added that further details of the trip will be "advised in due course," however, early reports suggest that the royal couple could visit Dublin and Cork, reports Daily Mail.

The British Embassy in Ireland's capital city Dublin also took to Twitter to react to the news and wrote: "We look forward to welcoming The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Ireland next month."

The Cambridges have visited Northern Ireland twice in recent years, but this will be their first visit to the Republic of Ireland. Their visit will also mark the first visit by a British royal since Brexit, the exit of the UK from the European Union, which also concerns the future of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth II had also visited the country in 2011, making history by becoming the first British monarch to visit the country in 100 years. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had also made a two-day trip to Ireland in July 2018, which also marked their first royal tour outside the UK as a married couple.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have paid the most visits to the neighbouring country, with five tours since 2015. Their last tour in the country was in May 2019, when they visited Ireland's President, Michael D. Higgins, and wife Sabina Coyne on a two-day trip and also enjoyed an Irish dance performance at the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation in Enniskerry.