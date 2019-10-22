Prince Charles and Prince William fear that Prince Harry might relapse into depression amid his constant battle with the press over his marriage to Meghan Markle. The royals do not want history to repeat itself and see the Duke of Sussex suffer as he did after Princess Diana's death.

A source said that the Duke of Cambridge hates seeing his brother in "such a bad place" and is hoping to have a sit-down with him so they can talk about his problems. He wants Prince Harry to open up to him about his struggles.

"William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan. Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he'll open up to him about his current struggles...Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water," the source told US Weekly.

Prince Harry has been under media scrutiny since he married Meghan Markle, and he has also been battling with the British press for his wife's sake. All the negativity surrounding the couple is making Prince William and Prince Charles worry about his mental health.

The insider added that the Duke of Sussex is a "very sensitive guy" and they fear that he might suffer "bouts of depression" just as he did when he and Prince William "went through hell" following their mum's death in 1997. The family does not want history to repeat itself.

"Charles is worried, too. This is a time when Harry needs his family the most," the source added.

The insider's claims come after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their vulnerability in an interview with Tom Bradby for their hour-long documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In it, the former "Suits" star talked about her struggles being a new mum while under heavy scrutiny as a royal wife by the British press.

"When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life,'" Meghan told Bradby.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also talked about his legal battle against British media, for the accumulation of scrutiny and invasion into his wife's private life. He also admitted that he and Prince William have gone their separate ways but said that he will always be there for his brother.