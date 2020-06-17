While Prince Harry is adapting to his new life in Los Angeles, he has found great support in his big brother Prince William. As per insider reports, Prince Charles' sons are keeping in touch regularly through private video calls.

According to The Sun, a royal insider reveals that the Duke of Cambridge is making regular calls to his brother halfway across the world to his Los Angeles mansion, which was previously owned by Tyler Perry. Apparently, he is using the Zoom call app to make these calls which he wants to be absolutely private with his brother.

These calls only involve Princes William and Harry and are made after his wife Kate Middleton and three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are off to bed. It is usually lunchtime in LA when William connects with his younger brother for a private session from a personal room in his Norfolk residence Anmer Hall.

"William finds Zoom a good, informal way of keeping in touch, and some would say 'tabs', on his younger brother. There have been several zoom calls. It's easy to set up and involves no awkward scheduling. After the children have gone to bed and supper with Kate. It has been only William and Harry. It is around lunchtime in LA," a source told The Sun.

It is said that there have been several Zoom calls between brothers in the past few days. Concerned William is using the app to keep a "tab" on his younger brother.

A friend goes on to say that William has been "anxious" about keeping these calls private.

"William is very anxious to keep the calls low key and casual. Just two brothers have a chat. No-one else is involved. It takes the pressure off. There is nothing formal about these zoom sessions. It's about keeping in touch that's important," a friend of brothers said.

Meanwhile, the app has also helped Harry in staying in touch with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as the entire royal family is spending time apart due to coronavirus lockdown. While, Cambridges are residing in Anmer Hall, the queen and her husband Prince Philip are spending time in their Windsor Castle palace. As for Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall is spending time in Scottish highland manor Birkhall.