Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding for over a year now, and none of the occasions be it somber like Prince Philip's funeral or happy like Lili's birth could bring them back on talking terms. However, England's victory over Germany at the recent European Football Championship did the impossible and brought the brothers together to celebrate.

According to a report in the Mail Online, England's stunning 2-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday gave the royal siblings a reason to text each other, even though they have barely exchanged a word since Harry and Meghan's exit as senior royals 18 months ago. The congratulatory messages after the recent win opened a line of communication for the duo and they have been in touch since then

The new development comes just before they are due to jointly unveil their mother Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. The memorial scheduled for July 1, which would have been the late royal's 60th birthday, is the last joint project of her two sons.

Insiders clarified to the outlet that William and Harry's recent conversations are not enough to resolve their feud, but it will help them in putting their differences aside for the memorial at least.

"It is still far from good between them. But there has apparently been an exchange of messages, particularly about the football, which is a step in the right direction, if only to do honour to their mother," the source explained.

Another source claimed that it is highly unlikely the brothers would ever be able to regain the closeness they once enjoyed. The insider said, "Too much water has gone under the bridge for that. Harry and Meghan's decision to burn so many bridges behind them and make such terrible allegations against their family in that infamous Oprah interview, knowing they will never be in a position to defend themselves, has taken its toll. What little trust there was has been well and truly destroyed."

However, they might be able to develop cordial relations for the sake of their children, who are cousins. Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a two-year-old son Archie and a newborn daughter Lilibet Diana.