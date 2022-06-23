Amid reports of a continued rift between Prince William and Prince Harry come claims that the former refuses to play nice with his younger brother because they are not okay.

The Duke of Cambridge has reportedly "not been in a good place" with the 37-year-old for years. The Duke of Sussex first hinted at the tension between them in 2019 when he told royal author Tom Bradby that they are on different paths.

But things "hit rock bottom" after his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Since then, the bond between the siblings has become "doomed" and "irreparable."

A source told US Weekly that trust has been broken and the siblings may never regain their once close bond. Prince William reportedly "doesn't know who [Harry] is anymore" and that the "trust between them is strained."

Prince Harry has "burned" the royal family so many times with his criticism, with the insider saying that "they'll never recover from the damage that has been done." Then there is the duke's upcoming memoir which will contain "wholly truthful accounts" of his life and experiences.

The royals are said to be bracing for the harm that the book's contents could potentially cause the family. There are rumours that the duke could attack Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and his father, Prince Charles.

The source shared that Prince William "doesn't want his brother writing a book on the royal family." But despite their differing opinions, he "still loves his little brother."

The insider said, "He's his own flesh and blood and that underlying affection will never go away. William's not one to bear grudges but what's right is right."

However, the Duke of Cambridge is also no pushover. He will reportedly only "be civil to a point, but he's not going to play happy families with them again or pretend that everything's A-OK when it's anything but."

In his 2021 Oprah interview, Prince Harry also said that he still loves his brother to bits. He also described his relationship with Prince William at that moment as "space." He hoped that time will heal things and this includes their relationship.