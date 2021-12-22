Prince William would want nothing more than to have his favourite football team, Aston Villa, win on Boxing Day for his Christmas present this year.

The Duke of Cambridge admitted that he has not had much time to think about any material gift he wants for Christmas. He said he has been busy thinking about what he would give to his family.

"I've not had much time to think about it because I've been thinking about my children and what they want for Christmas," the 39-year-old royal said when asked during an interview on a hospital radio station by a patient of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

Read more Queen's Sandringham Christmas under review despite her missing church in bid to protect plans

Prince William shares three children, sons Prince George and Prince Louis, and daughter Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton. But he did confess, "If I had to choose right now, then I would say I want my favourite team which is Aston Villa to win their football match on Boxing Day." According to Entertainment Daily, the Birmingham-based team is up against Chelsea Football Club on Dec. 26.

The Duke of Sussex also shared his wish that people get to enjoy a safe Christmas. He said that if he was in charge of the festive holiday then there would be no COVID-19 so that "everyone could enjoy it." He said, "So we'd have to bring everyone together and have a big party and there would be no COVID and there would certainly be no cancer in the world if I was in charge of Christmas for the day."

The British royal family will have a scaled-down Christmas celebration this year because of fears of the Omicron variant. They will also not have the traditional gathering at Queen Elizabeth II's Norfolk estate. The 95-year old has reportedly cancelled Christmas at Sandringham but will spend it in Windsor Castle instead.

There are worries that the British monarch may have to spend Christmas alone. Although there are also reports that claim she will host an intimate gathering for the family. It is unclear if Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, and the rest of the immediate family members will join her.