Prince George has already written his letter to Santa telling what he wants for Christmas.

The six-year-old has requested Father Christmas for a present related to his passions, his father Prince William revealed.

The Duke of Cambridge made the revelation when he and his wife Kate Middleton joined baking expert Mary Berry for BBC's "A Berry Royal Christmas," which was aired in the UK on Monday night. The royal dad said they might gift Prince George something related to drawing or football, as he is passionate about both of them.

This evening join The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry for a very special party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period:



#ABerryRoyalChristmas

"George has already written his list for Father Christmas. He loves his drawing – he's a very good drawer. We might get him something for drawing. Or football. He is loving his football as well," the 37-year-old shared.

When Berry asked the prince if the gift choice for Prince George is because of his own fondness of the game, the soccer enthusiast replied: "Yes, I'm afraid so."

Prince William who is the President of the Football Association and also an avid supporter of Aston Villa revealed he couldn't get his son to support the same team, and that George is now a Chelsea fan.

"I try not to be biased. I said you can support anyone but Chelsea. So naturally, he supports Chelsea," the father-of-three said.

Prince George has taken a likeness for soccer and even two of his most recent birthday portraits had soccer reference. The portraits taken by his mother over the summer showed the little prince smiling and showing off his missing tooth in an official England National Soccer Team jersey.

In "A Berry Royal Christmas" episode, William also took Mary Berry to visit some of the charities that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support, one of them being "The Passage," where he is a patron as well. Prince William first visited "The Passage" as a young child in 1993 with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.