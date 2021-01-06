Prince William has reportedly been making secret visits to a charity which he was introduced to by his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to a report in Mail Online, the Duke of Cambridge made three secret visits to "The Passage," a homeless centre in London. All of these visits were made last month, prior to Christmas.

During these trips, the 38-year-old helped a team of volunteers prepare hot meals for the needy who are facing extra difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also chatted to the residents who have been moved off the streets and into emergency accommodation.

The British royal had first visited the charity in December 1993, when he was eleven years old, with his mother Princess Diana and younger brother Prince Harry. He has made several public and private visits to the various centres of the charity since then.

He made the latest visit to the charity's Resource Centre in Westminster, where he prepared and served meals. He also spent time at two residential projects - Passage House Assessment Centre in Pimlico, and Montfort House in Bethnal Green which caters to clients with complex needs.

The organisation has served over 70,000 meals during both national lockdowns in the United Kingdom, and hopes that the royal visit will act as a much-needed publicity boost. Mick Clarke, Chief Executive of "The Passage," praised the volunteers for their contribution saying: "This year, more than ever, our army of volunteers have enabled The Passage to keep our vital services running throughout both lockdowns and the time in-between."

"From our emergency food hub to fundraising, outreach to essential office support, our Home for Good programme to our residential projects, we are extremely fortunate to have such a versatile and committed group of supporters," Clarke added.

Prince William has previously said that the charity has had a "deep and lasting impression" on him over the years.

Speaking at the organisation in 2016, the father-of-three noted: "The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me. About how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfil their potential in life."

William visited the centre in February last year as well, during which he was accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton. The royal couple also visited the centre in December 2018 with cookery legend Mary Berry as part of a special BBC Christmas programme "A Berry Royal Christmas."