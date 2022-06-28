Prince William is being urged to start acting like the king that he will someday become and call Prince Harry to mend their alleged rift.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe discussed the brothers' relationship in an interview with the Daily Beast. He commented on the many causes that the Duke of Cambridge has championed for many years, including saving the planet and the end to homelessness.

However, he expressed his disappointment that the 40-year-old has yet to sort out his alleged dispute with the Duke of Sussex. He has not uttered a word about it possibly to abide by the royal protocol of "never complain, never explain."

Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," advised that Prince William should start acting like the leader that he will be one day, and initiate the olive branch to his brother.

"If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother," he said.

The biographer added that Prince William "has to start showing some leadership" and eventually "will have to pick up the phone" and call his brother from across the pond.

He said Prince Harry does not have to call his sibling and that "he can just be a polo player with a gorgeous wife."

Larcombe explained, "The onus is on William. If he really does believe he is the chap chosen by god to be king, then he should be capable of sorting out this row with his brother. William has got a lot more to lose than Harry. The monarchy could be lost on his watch. That's Harry's ace in the hole."

It is believed that Prince William refuses to reconcile with Prince Harry because he is not at fault. He is not the one who shared some serious allegations against the royals with Oprah Winfrey. A friend of the Duke of Cambridge said he is "really, really angry" at what his brother has done, bringing shame to the family with his Oprah interview.