Prince William showed signs during the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in Kensington Palace last year that he is not willing to reconcile with his brother Prince Harry.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb analysed the interaction between the siblings during the event that took place at the Sunken Garden in July. She noted that it was their first meeting since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip in April. Despite their smiles, they reportedly still have a lot of work to do to bring back their once-close relationship.

"The one thing that will be interesting moving forward, depending on how much interaction Harry and William have in public, is whether there is any mending of the fences, so to speak, or mending of their relationship," she told the Express.

Cobb pointed out that during the unveiling, Prince Harry made several "nonverbal attempts to reconnect" but Prince William "wasn't having it." She then analysed the photos taken during the event, especially one that showed the siblings standing in front of the statue.

"William was on the left and Harry was on the right and Harry would actually turn his body when he wanted to talk or address his brother. And so he would turn from head to foot facing his brother but William didn't respond in kind," she said.

Cobb noticed that the Duke of Cambridge "still had his whole body facing the statue" which is said to contradict the position of someone who is eager to talk or listen to the other person. She explained, "You turn towards someone that you like, or someone that you want to talk to, someone who has grabbed your interest. But it wasn't being reciprocated and when it's not reciprocated, there's an issue there."

Prince Harry had made no secret about his rift with his brother and that they are now on different paths. But Cobb believes that the tension between them stems from the Sussexes' Oprah interview in March last year and probably some other "dynamics in the relationship" that people are not privy to. She said it would be interesting to see if there would be any changes to their body language when they interact with each other in public again.