The Royal Family is said to already be bracing for what Prince Harry will reveal in his upcoming memoir, with brother Prince William fearing the worst as it could affect his future.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that the Duke of Cambridge may suffer the worst from the fallout of the book. She said the revelations could potentially be damaging to the British monarch and in turn, for the royal's future as king. Prince William is second-in-line to the throne after their father Prince Charles.

"Basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William's future," she said as quoted by The Express adding, "It's not Harry's future, he is out of it now, but it is William's future."

Seward pointed out that the contents of Prince Harry's memoir could make or break his relationship with his older brother. The revelations could drive them even further apart given that there is already an alleged rift.

"William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry," she said.

As for Prince Charles, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine claimed that he has "remained very very quiet about all of this." She pointed out he has already emotionally suffered enough after Prince Harry subtly accused him of not being a great father during his interview for the Apple TV+ documentary "The Me You Can't See."

In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he suffered following the death of Princess Diana and that his father allowed him to endure that suffering. He eventually turned to booze and drugs to drown out his sorrow and pain.

"It is his son and how hurtful can it be for him to hear Harry say that his father hasn't been a great father - which is more or less some of the things he has already said," Seward added.

Prince Harry announced the release of his memoir last week, which he said will contain a "firsthand account" of his life "that's accurate and wholly truthful." It is set for release in the latter part of 2022 via Penguin Random House.