Prince William delighted fans with a tease of an upcoming TV interview with BBC Newscast in a recent social media post.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a photo from the interview with broadcaster Adam Fleming on his and the Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account. He captioned it, "behind the scenes of #BBCNewscast, talking about the environment and The @Earthshot Prize."

The picture shows the two men sitting comfortably on their chairs and seemingly enjoying their conversation. Prince William is holding a card with the "Newscast" logo printed on the front as he smiles widely at Fleming. The royal seems to be joking about being the one asking the questions with the card held in his hand.

According to The Express, it is a 30-minute interview recorded at Kensington Palace wherein the duke discussed climate change. He also shared his thoughts on the recently-released program "The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet" on BBC.

Prince William also revealed in his tweet that the conversation will be around his Earthshot Prize, which he called "the most ambitious environmental prize in history." It is a yearly award given to five individuals who have made substantial solutions in protecting the planet. As part of the incentivised initiative, the 39-year-old also wrote the introduction for its book "Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet."

What I appreciate about Earthshot is that you are NOT LECTURING us. I look forward to seeing what the participants come up with to help heal the planet. I am particularly concerned about all the plastic in our oceans.

The photo comes ahead of the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards in London this Sunday, Oct. 17, which will be hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Clara Amfo. The ceremony will stream at 8:00 p.m. BST on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and Discovery Channel on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the award also comes before Princess Diana's memorial party on Oct. 19 at Kensington Palace. It was initially scheduled for July 1 but due to COVID-19 restrictions had to be pushed back. Instead, the Duke of Cambridge and his brother, Prince Harry, unveiled their mother's statue at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in July and the party was postponed. The gathering is a thank you to those who helped fund the late Princess of Wales statue. The Duke of Sussex is unable to attend the gathering for reasons unknown, but he has reportedly reached out to donors privately.