Prince William is being accused of racism following his speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday, about the effect of the African human population on wildlife preservation.

The Duke of Cambridge, a Tusk patron, handed out prizes to leading conservationists from African nations during the ceremony. But it was his speech that sparked backlash with those calling it racist and insensitive.

In his speech quoted by Newsweek, the royal talked about the pressures on wildlife and called for the natural world to be protected from the impact of human beings. He told the audience, "The increasing pressure on Africa's wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over."

He continued, "But it is imperative that the natural world is protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs, and livelihoods but for the health, well-being, and future of humanity. We owe it to our children and future generations to act now."

“There are too many Africans” is quite the position. https://t.co/ZyjtaQawlE — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 24, 2021

Prince William did not specifically mention population growth in Africa. But many were quick to interpret that his speech targeted the continent's Black population.

In other news, Prince William has been called an "imperialist colonizer" after blaming African population growth for wildlife loss. Again. The duke's recent statement has been branded simplistic, racist and out of touch by critics and leaders. https://t.co/o1SJhmk0T2 Why advertise with us November 25, 2021

Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," claimed that the Duke of Cambridge has been labelled an "imperialist coloniser." He also pointed back to a 2017 speech from the royal in which he said Africa's "rapidly growing human population" was putting its wildlife under "enormous pressure."

he looks so uncomfortable this is must i have ever seen them surround themselves with people of colour before the more they try to show themselves as not being racist the more they look racist to me — Rachel Henderson (@RachelH73814559) November 24, 2021

Meanwhile, over at Twitter netizens flooded a photo of Prince William with the winners with negative comments, some accusing him of racism. One user reminded him that the decrease in wildlife is a result of poaching and not of the African population.

"The height of irony. From a prince with so many children and homes. If you are so concerned about the animals start with your family's poor track record, reduce your carbon footprint, engage your own government to put an end to UK nationals slaughtering countless animals for fun," another wrote.

Prince William's speech even prompted others to speculate that he was the "racist" senior royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle referred to during their Oprah interview. The person had allegedly questioned how dark Archie's skin colour would be before he was born.