Prince William and Prince Harry have publicly admitted to having differences lately, and it seems like the royal siblings are feuding again due to a recent gesture made by the younger brother towards their mother, Princess Diana.

According to a recent report in Mail Online, Prince Harry used a photograph of his late mother, Princess Diana, on his newly-launched charity Archewell's website and it might not have made Prince William too happy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had posted pictures of themselves with their mothers, the late Princess Diana and Doria Ragland respectively, alongside a message reading: "I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell."

One of the pictures was of Harry as a boy with his mother taken at Highgrove in July 1986, and the other one was of Meghan as a girl with her mother, Doria Ragland. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex further wrote: "We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike."

"In the face of fear, struggle and pain, It can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, One act of compassion at a time," concluded the introduction by the newly-independent royals.

Royal expert Phil Dampier noted that he believes Harry might have irked his brother by not talking to him before posting the picture and the message on his website. Dampier said: "I think William will be slightly worried if Harry uses Diana for any of his charitable or commercial ventures without consulting him, and I don't think he would be happy if Harry appears to be exploiting his mother's iconic status."

Dampier also pointed out that Harry did not mention his father, Prince Charles, in the message, and referred to himself as his "mother's son" which would have bothered his brother.

"It's also very significant that Harry called himself his 'mother's son' but has made no mention of Prince Charles. William is very much following now in his father's footsteps with his environmental and conservation work," Dampier explained.

"And although Harry has praised his father in the past, it seems odd not to mention him more and work in conjunction with him, rather than separately," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now financially independent members of the British royal family, have turned to podcasting after signing a whopping deal with music-streaming giant Spotify. They also have a mega-million deal with Netflix.