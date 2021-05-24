Prince Harry's new confessions about the British royal family has only deepened his feud with Prince William, who still hasn't been able to make peace with his brother's actions.

Royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge "is very shocked by the amount of things that his brother has said over the last few weeks," including the comments he made on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and in his new docuseries about mental health titled "The Me You Can't See."

Bullen added that William still "wants the relationship repaired" between him and his only sibling, but their dynamic is "different" than that of a parent wanting to fix things with their child. Their relationship is also affected by their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who are also not on the best of terms.

"Meghan has been pretty clear about her views on Kate. In every family, when [one] sister goes for slightly more [confrontation] with [the] other, then that doesn't help the husbands in the middle," Bullen said, referring to Meghan's revelations in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding in May 2018 contrary to media reports at the time that claimed the opposite.

However, Bullen believes there is still a chance that the relationship between the Cambridges and Sussexes will be repaired, even if "it's going to take some time."

Meanwhile, another source confirmed to the outlet that William isn't able to understand his brother's decision to go all out against the British royal family. "William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can't comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV. Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can't get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus," the insider said.

The source added that Harry has possibly hampered all chances of a reconciliation with his brother and their father Prince Charles. "There's no way they'll ever trust him after this. The damage is done," the insider said.