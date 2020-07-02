The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached out to healthcare workers across the continents to mark Canada Day. Prince William and Kate Middleton dialed into the staff at Fraser Health's Surrey Memorial Hospital, British Columbia to congratulate and thank them for their fearless efforts.

Speaking from their home at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, the royal couple spent time speaking with the staffers and frontline workers of the medical facility. They learnt about the challenges they have faced throughout the coronavirus outbreak. The prince also expressed his desire to visit the hospital in person soon. Meanwhile, the mother-of-three said she immensely admired their courage and showed concern about their mental health.

"I just wanted to just touch base and say how proud we are of all of you and everyone on the front line who have led the way, very stoically, very bravely and put patient care right at the top of the list, and done a fantastic job," Prince William said. "So, well done to all of you, and I hope Catherine and I can come and visit you guys one day and say that to you in person," he added.

The video call was reportedly made on June 23. However, it was released on July 1 to mark the National Day of Canada which is celebrated every July 1, since 1867. On this day, under the British North America Act, 1867 the three separate colonies of the Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single colony within the British Empire called Canada.

According to Hello, the duchess' choice of attire for the virtual appearance appeared to be a carefully thought-out option to match the national colour of the country. She wore a red tweed dress by Alexander McQueen, one of her favourite labels.

"It's an amazing role that you're playing and a hugely tough one as well, so we're in huge admiration for everything you're doing," Kate said during the call.

Among their audience, the couple heard stories about their challenges from Gregory Haljan, head of the hospital's critical care, and regional medical director of research, Fraser Health and health care social worker Sunny Dulai, who is six months pregnant. Speaking to Dulai, the couples wished and the unborn baby all the best.