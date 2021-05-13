Prince William and Kate Middleton, who recently celebrated a decade of their marriage, have one of the cutest love stories. The duo fell in love while attending college at St. Andrews in Scotland, which means their classmates were the biggest witnesses of their royal romance.

Laura Warshauer, who attended college with the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and also shared their dorm, recalled some of the sweet moments in their romance that forecast Kate's future as the Queen Consort of the UK. In a recent conversation with People magazine for its special edition "William & Kate: 10 Joyous Years," Warshauer said: "Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," noting that the couple "definitely had chemistry."

"When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something,'" Warshauer added.

William and Kate met at the college in 2001 as freshmen, and had become housemates by their sophomore year. They shared a four-bedroom flat with two other friends and frequently walked to classes together. The couple themselves opened up about their college romance in their engagement interview in 2010, and admitted that they started falling in love soon after moving into the flat.

"I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. It did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early," Kate said about her then-fiancé.

William added: "We moved in together as friends. We lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other, and you know, hung out a bit more and did stuff."

William and Kate attended their college graduation together in 2005, and continued their romance even after leaving the university. The duo split in 2007, but got back together in just a few months. Looking back at the breakup, Kate said in her engagement interview that it only made her a stronger person.

"You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time," she said.

William finally popped the question to Kate during a trip to Kenya in 2010, after eight years of dating, and they tied the knot in April the next year in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey.