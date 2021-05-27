Kate Middleton and Prince William had a ton of fun in a recent royal engagement, as they held a video chat with "Cruella" stars Emma Thompson and Emma Stone.

The virtual meeting took place on Monday, two days before the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge watched Disney's new film with National Health Service workers at a drive-in movie at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. During the call, the royal couple thanked the actresses for helping them honour the NHS workers for their contributions amid the COVID-19 pandemic by letting them especially screen the movie for them two days before its premiere date, reports People.

Thompson started the video call by saying to William: "Nice to see you, darling." Meanwhile, Kate asked them about their experience with filming the movie in London, to which Stone revealed that they actually shot a scene of her riding a motorcycle in front of Buckingham Palace.

William reacted to Stone's revelation with a joke saying, "We should have had you stopped, Emma. That's very dangerous." The "La La Land" star then replied: "I know. I really got away with it. It's incredible."

The group also discussed the fabulous costumes used in the film, with Thompson joking about how the 1970s styles were very familiar to her. "I kept looking at all the frocks and thinking, 'I think that's mine. I'm sure I've worn that,' " the 62-year-old said, causing the other three to laugh. She added: "You won't remember because you're all too young."

The royal couple later attended the special outdoor screening of the movie on Wednesday, where Kate gave a small speech thanking the NHS workers "for the extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice you have shown in supporting our communities through this pandemic."

William and I invite you to grab your popcorn, cuddle up under your blankets and be transported to 1970s Britain for an evening of much-deserved fun, drama, glamour and escapism!



We wish you a truly wonderful evening! #Cruella pic.twitter.com/pvc5ObSzmB Why advertise with us May 26, 2021

During the visit, Kate and William also paid a sweet tribute to Prince Philip, who passed away last month at the age of 99. The couple arrived at the drive-in in a 2A Land Rover from 1966 that belonged to the late Prince Consort.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge fan of the British car brand, so much so that his coffin at his funeral on April 17 was also carried on a Land Rover that was "designed and custom-made to the duke's specification."