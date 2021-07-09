Princess Anne, often dubbed the "most hardworking British royal," has now received a special lifetime achievement award for her "no-nonsense leadership."

City Livery Club, a private members' club for Liverymen and members of the Guild of Freemen, Ward Clubs and other organisations, presented Princess Royal with its delayed 2020 Root & Branch Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday, recognising her long involvement with the club.

The club, founded in 1914, offers its members a place to meet, dine, and exchange views in heritage premises close to the Tower of London, Mansion House, and Guildhall. Princess Anne is an Honorary Member of the club, just like her late father, Prince Philip.

Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, has worked with the club for over 35 years, and is a member or honorary member of 11 City Livery Companies. Her "Mother Company" is the Farriers, and upon her joining, the 70-year-old became only the second female Master of any Livery in 1984 and 1985. She has served as Master or Prime Warden in eight other companies.

Congratulations to HRH The Princess Royal on receiving the City Livery Club’s 2020 Root & Branch Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her long involvement with Livery Cos. We appreciate her support, reflecting strong ties between the @RoyalFamily and the Livery. pic.twitter.com/hX4rRCTaRP July 7, 2021

The Club said in a tribute to the British royal, "The accolades given to her include comments that she was extremely conscientious and a no nonsense leader. Without exception she has remained closely in touch with these companies, continuing an active engagement in their work and attending events to celebrate anniversaries or present prizes. She has spoken of her admiration for the way that the Livery bridge the gap between traditional skills and business."

Several other members of the royal family have also been active members in the City's Livery Companies, often holding the office of Master or Prime Warden. The Queen herself is the royal patron of The Worshipful Company of Shipwrights and the Honourable Company of Master Mariners. The 95-year-old is also a member of Freemen of the Worshipful Company of Shipwrights and the Honourable Company of Master Mariners.

There are 110 Livery companies in London, each representing a different trade or profession ranging from Bakers, Pilots, to course Actuaries. When founded, the companies' responsibilities were to regulate the activities of their respective Freeman (or members) in the city, though today they have become a way to meet other members of your profession and support charitable activities.