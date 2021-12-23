Princess Anne will have to spend Christmas away from her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her siblings, following reports that her husband has contracted COVID-19 this week.

The 71-year old is said to be quarantining with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence at their Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire. The 66-year-old retired Royal Navy officer was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Wednesday. This means that the couple will not be able to spend the festive season with the royals. They will also have to miss their grandson Lucas Tindall's first Christmas.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said the queen "will be disappointed" that her only daughter will not be able to join the gathering. She wrote on Twitter, "Anne is very dutiful and the offspring most like the late Prince Philip. Same sense of humour, same attitude. Hopefully, he will recover soon."

A user commented, "She's her rock now, such a shame."

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II had cancelled plans to host Christmas at her Norfolk estate in Sandringham over fears of the Omicron variant. Instead, the family will gather in Windsor Castle. A palace source told the Mirror, "The pre-Christmas family lunch will not be going ahead. The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead."

The insider added, "While there is regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all concerned."

This will be the first Christmas for the 95-year-old British monarch without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April. It is also the second time she had to spend it in Windsor because of the pandemic. It is said that family members have "ditched all their plans" before Christmas so they can spend quality time with the queen. They have reportedly "agreed to reduce all but essential contacts ahead of Saturday."

It is understood that Queen Elizabeth II will have Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, and their children Louise and James as guests. Prince William and Kate Middleton, together with their three children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, will also join the Christmas gathering at the queen's Berkshire home. It is not yet known if Princess Anne also contracted COVID-19.