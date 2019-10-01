Princess Beatrice announced her engagement with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, last week. Another royal wedding is due in 2020 and the couple is already making plans for their nuptials.

Princess Beatrice, the member of the British Royal Family and daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York reportedly wants to tie the knot in Italy, to honour the heritage of her soon-to-be husband. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34, a multi-millionaire property tycoon, has Italian roots. He hails from the family of Italian aristocrats and is the son of Olympic skier, Count Alessandro Mozzi.

According to Daily Mail, the wedding may have to take place in the United Kingdom and not Italy. This is because of one special guest, her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal spokesperson Ingrid Seward told OK Magazine that the princess' grandmother and the 93-year-old monarch will not fly to Europe for the wedding. "I think in her heart Beatrice would like to be married in Italy where Edo's from, but there's no way the Queen will fly to Europe for the wedding so it will have to be in England," she revealed to the aforementioned publication.

As per the report, Beatrice is "more pliable" than her sister Princess Eugenie. Therefore, she feels the need to "keep everyone happy" on the biggest day of her life.

Meanwhile, the couple is expected to exchange vows in the next spring at the "family church" St. George's Chapel as per the princess' request. Beatrice made it clear that she does not want to get married at Westminster Abbey where Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married. Instead, she chose the church where her younger sister tied the know to Jack Brooksbank last year.

Seward revealed some significant details from the upcoming wedding. It is said to be a traditional ceremony with a modern twist. As for the bride's attire, while there is not much known about it yet, it is said that Beatrice is likely to choose a "simple" wedding gown.

"Beatrice is used to being criticised for her fashion choices and I know she gets hurt by some of the unkind remarks," the royal expert said.

Furthermore, it is said that Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George and Mozzi's two-year-old son from his previous relationship will be the pageboys at the wedding.

Beatrice and Mozzi got engaged after 11-months of dating last week. The count's son proposed to the princess during their Italian vacation.