Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on Friday. The couple got married with close family in attendance including Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brookbank, and groom's parents and family.

Unfortunately, many other royals could not make it to the much-awaited royal wedding of the year due to coronavirus restrictions. Princess Beatrice's cousins Prince William and Prince Harry along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, remained absent from the event, too.

While Harry and Meghan are currently residing in Los Angeles and could not have travelled to the UK for the wedding, they have sent their wishes personally. According to Us Weekly, they wished the newlyweds in advance.

"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't attend the wedding, but they did call Beatrice beforehand to wish her good luck," a source told the publication. As for William and Kate, the royal couple was not present at the wedding even though they are residing at their Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall. However, the parents-of-three reportedly "called to congratulate Bea." Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie were among a long list of guests at Harry and Meghan's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.

Contrary to Beatrice's original plans to have an elaborate royal wedding at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London, the couple chose a much more intimate setting at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal in Windsor Great Park. Also, the queen reportedly planned to throw a reception for the newlyweds at the Buckingham Palace for their May 29 wedding. Celebrations were postponed and scaled-down due to coronavirus pandemic.

The York princess chose a vintage look along with her ivory Peau De Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell and a diamond fringe tiara. She borrowed the tiara from her grandmother, the queen, who wore it on her own wedding in 1947.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a series of photos from the wedding ceremony teasing what appears to be a secret fairy tale wedding theme.

"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family," read the caption on Royal Family Instagram account.