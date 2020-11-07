Princess Beatrice is most likely to spend a lot of time with her four-year-old stepson Christopher or Wolfie during the national lockdown in the UK. Her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi co-parents him with his former fiancée Dara Huang.

Wolfie splits his time between his mother and father since they parted ways in 2018 after being together for three years.

The UK government guidelines state that children under the age of 18 are permitted to continue staying at both parents' homes during the second national lockdown period. But they have been advised to keep travel time to a minimum where possible.

It is possible that Edoardo and Dara may have made a new arrangement, in which Wolfie spends longer time with each parent, Hello reports. For example, where he may have previously spent half of one week with Edoardo and half of one week with Dara, perhaps he now spends an entire week with Edoardo followed by an entire week with Dara.

It is said that Beatrice and Edoardo are living at Beatrice's St James's Palace apartment. The British royal once shared the home with her sister Princess Eugenie, who latter moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

According to tradition, royal couples usually move to a new residence after marrying, but it seems that Beatrice and Edoardo are yet to have found their perfect home.

Nottingham Cottage within Kensington Palace would be ideal for the couple, close by to both Beatrice's sister Eugenie, and Edoardo's son Wolfie. It is one of the smaller properties on the grounds of the palace with two bedrooms.

In a related news, Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson sent out thank you notes to royal fans for wishing her eldest daughter. In one of these never-before-seen pictures -- a black-and-white shot, shared by a royal fan page, Beatrice and Edoardo hold hands as they share their first kiss as a married couple, People reports.

Beatrice and Edoardo got married in a secret wedding ceremony on July 17, which was an intimate affair with very close family and friends.