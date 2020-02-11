The wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on May 29, 2020, which is a Friday and not a weekend. This is said to be in keeping with royal tradition or simply to avoid bad luck on the wedding day.

British royal weddings have one thing in common, and that is a weekday ceremony. Rarely do they book it on a Saturday or Sunday. The reason behind this has never been revealed, but according to Hello Magazine, it could be because of an English folklore belief about the misfortunes that could happen on a weekend, specifically, a Saturday wedding.

The superstition harks back to an old poem that goes, "Monday for health, Tuesday for wealth, Wednesday best of all, Thursday for losses, Friday for crosses, Saturday for no luck at all." Perhaps Princess Beatrice and Mozzi know about this belief and they want to avoid bad luck.

On the other hand, the choice of a weekday wedding may have been agreed upon with the general public in mind. The royals simply do not want to disrupt the church's scheduled services. Princess Beatrice and Mozzi will have an intimate wedding ceremony at the 150-seat Chapel Royal located in St. James Palace.

Likewise, it is common nowadays to hold the wedding on a weekday, as it is much cheaper that way. Weekend weddings are usually costly not only in terms of church reservations but also with the reception bookings. Moreover, venues are often fully-booked on weekends contrary to the weekdays.

Interestingly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor's Castle on May 19, 2018. Their wedding date was very-much talked about, not only because it broke royal tradition, but because it fell on a Saturday.

Aside from Princess Beatrice and Mozzi, other British royals who married during a weekday includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. They married at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, which fell on a Friday. Princess Beatrice's father, the Duke of York, married her mother, Duchess Sarah Ferguson on a Wednesday on July 23, 1986.