Princess Charlene of Monaco is unable to resume her royal duties as she is still not fully well after battling an ENT infection that left her grounded for half a year in South Africa.

The 43-year old will not be partaking in any public engagements in the foreseeable future as she is still recuperating, the palace announced on Tuesday in a statement shared with the public. The mum-of-two reunited with her family on Nov. 8 and pictures showed her still looking a little frail.

Since her return to Monaco, many have expected her to be by her husband's side to resume their public appearances together, but she missed out on the Expo 2020 Dubai over the weekend. Prince Albert attended the event instead with his sister and her children.

"Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene's health,

read the statement shared on Twitter adding, "Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing Her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue."

According to the announcement, the princess will stay in a secret location to protect her privacy and ensure her recovery stating, "In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to Her recovery, the Princess' location will remain strictly confidential."

This means the former Olympics swimmer will not be able to join her family at the principality's National Day celebrations on Nov. 19. But she is said to be looking forward to resuming her duties and spending time with the Monegasques "as soon as her health permits."

Princess Charlene went to her home country of South Africa in May to oversee her foundation for just a few days. However, an ENT infection that required several surgeries derailed her return to Monaco.

In the meantime, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert ask the public that "their privacy and family environment are well respected." The palace assured that "information on the Princess' health will be communicated in due course, ahead of the Christmas holidays."