Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene barely show affection toward each other in public which only further fuels rumours that there is trouble in their marriage.

The couple has been compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton in the way they treat each other during public engagements. The British royals are cheerful and are not afraid to be affectionate with each other while adhering to royal decorum. They are reportedly often praised for their subtle intimate interactions.

On the contrary, Monaco's royal couple barely shows any sign of affection. Princess Charlene hardly smiles in public and is often pictured looking pensive or sombre. Prince Albert of Monaco, on the other hand, often manages a few smiles for the camera.

Royal commentator Brittani Barge pointed out the couple's lack of affection in public. She said they do not show the same "chemistry" displayed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She told The Express, "They've never been an overly affectionate couple with one another, and Charlene is not one that is always smiling."

Barge pointed out that the former Olympic swimmer is "not the Duchess of Cambridge" and it is "just not her personality." She said, "Albert and Charlene are not the Cambridges when it comes to their chemistry and everything."

Their lack of public affection only further fuelled long-standing speculations of marital problems. Royal watchers are convinced that Princess Charlene is receiving treatment at a medical facility outside of the Principality to be away from her husband. She has missed several public engagements to receive treatment for extreme "emotional and physical" exhaustion.

However, Prince Albert has since clarified that his wife's absence has nothing to do with their relationship. He shut down rumours that Princess Charlene's health issues were the result of a rift in their marriage.

"I'm probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship," he said back in November.

Prince Albert of Monaco said Princess Charlene is at a treatment facility not to get away from her marriage. Her health concerns do not have anything to do with "the relationship between a husband and wife. It's of a different nature."