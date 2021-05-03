Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their daughter, Prince Charlotte, turning six years old with a new portrait shared on social media on May 1.

The young royal looked all grown up as she posed for a photograph in a blue floral collared dress. Her hair is seen hanging loose as she smiled directly at the camera. The official Twitter page of The Royal Family shared the portrait along with a birthday greeting, "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today."

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is an avid photographer and has shared portraits of her kids in the past, reportedly took the picture this weekend in Norfolk, England. It was shared ahead of Princess Charlotte's birthday on May 2.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken to sharing portraits of their kids to celebrate their birthdays. Their youngest child, Prince Louis, recently turned three years old on April 23 and the couple also shared a snap of the toddler all smiles as he rode a red bicycle. The photo was taken before he left for his first day of school.

Prince Louis goes to Willcocks Nursery School in London, the same school where Princess Charlotte attended in January 2018, according to People. Their older brother Prince George went to Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk in January 2016.

"Three tomorrow! Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis," read the caption posted on the Twitter page of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday comes after her parents celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who got married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, released two new portraits taken at Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Floyd.

They also shared a video of their family having fun outdoors, toasting marshmallows by the campfire and the kids running around. Royal author Katie Nicholl shared that Kate Middleton and Prince William try their best to bring their children outside, come rain or shine, so they "can get fresh air and be with nature." It helps with outdoor learning and limits the kids' screen time. Princess Charlotte, who is fascinated with spiders, loves to go on spider hunts so she can see them up close and lets them go afterward.