Princess Charlotte refused to part with the bouquet of roses 6-year-old James Heather gave her during her first Christmas walk with the Royal Family at Sandringham.

James reportedly waited for the young royal to greet the awaiting well-wishers after she joined her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, for Christmas Day mass at St Mary Magdalene. According to the boy's mum, Nakita, he waited for hours just so he could personally hand over the flowers to Princess Charlotte.

"We'd been queuing since about half 8, and James was really keen to see Charlotte," Nakita told The Mirror, adding that "he had chosen the flowers himself and picked those because he knows they are my favorite."

James and Nakita were at the front of the crowd when Kate Middleton spotted them after they left the church to interact with the people outside. Nakita shared that the Duchess came over and asked if the flowers were for her daughter. James reportedly then replied "yes" and handed them to her.

"Charlotte looked really shy and coy, but you could tell she was happy and then she said 'thank you,'" Nakita told the publication.

The proud mum said that James "was so excited" to have gifted Princess Charlotte with the bouquet of white roses. She added that her son "was quite starstruck by her." What made the moment even sweeter and memorable was the fact that the young royal refused to let go of her gift.

"I watched her as she walked off and other people were giving her flowers, which were handed to her protection officer, but she just wouldn't let go of James'. She kept them in her hand the whole time," Nakita revealed.

A video taken during Princess Charlotte's first Christmas walk at Sandringham confirmed Nakita's story. Kate Middleton asked James if the flowers were for her and he handed them over to Charlotte. Photos also captured the sweet moment between the two toddlers.

Thereafter, a lady officer asked to hold the bouquet for her. But she shook her head no and held on to it. Twitter user Cate Fortier shared a clip of the said moment.

This Girl !!! She was like, â€œDon't act like you forgot, I call the shots.â€



she is love!!!#PrincessCharlotte pic.twitter.com/ZSI99B6mom — Cate Fortier (@Catefortier) December 26, 2019

Princess Charlotte continued to hold on to the bouquet of white roses even as she greeted the other well-wishers who came to see her first Christmas walk. She also carried the pink inflatable flamingo that a lady gifted her.