Princess Charlotte was all smiles as she arrived for her first day at school on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge released an official photo of Princess Charlotte on their official Instagram account.

The four-year-old was accompanied by her brother, Prince George. In the photo, the brother-sister duo is smiling and posing in their school uniforms at their residence in London, Kensington Palace.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea," read the statement released by the proud parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Prince George joined Thomas's Battersea, a private school, in southwest London in 2017. This year, he began his final year in the lower school. Next year, the six-year-old prince will be moving to middle school.

The princess looked adorable in her uniform of navy-blue pleated skirt and cardigan, paired with white socks and black school shoes. As for George, he was dressed in a similar uniform: a pair of shorts and cardigan.

More photos were captured as the kids arrived at the school. One of the pictures showed the family being greeted by Charlotte's new teacher, Ms. Helen Haslem. Prince William and Kate were seen holding their kids' school bags as the children talked to their teacher. The Sun sheds light on the Princess' first day at school and revealed that Charlotte seemed a bit shy and nervous when she met her new school headteacher. She even tried to hide behind her mother.

As per the report, the kids' dad told their teacher about George's excitement to show his little sister around the school. As the Duchess and Haslem exchanged pleasantries, they spoke about the summer vacation.

Meanwhile, Kate, the mother-of-three, looked stylish and suave as ever in her Michael Kors midi dress. Since she missed out on Prince George's first day at school in 2017 due to her third pregnancy, she made sure to make it delightful for her little girl. Nevertheless, both Kate and William are often seen doing the school run and are said to be pretty involved in their kids