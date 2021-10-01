Netflix's Regency-era drama "Bridgerton," which broke several records with its first season, has millions of fans eagerly waiting for its second season to catch up with the fictional Aristocratic families of the early 19th century. Although most of the characters in the series based on Julia Quinn's novels are fictional, the show's creator Chris Van Dusen was hugely inspired by the home of a real aristocratic family.

While live-tweeting after "Bridgerton" started streaming in December last year, Van Dusen had revealed that it was Princess Diana's family house that struck a chord with him while he was developing the hit drama. "The interior of Bridgerton House was inspired by my visit to Althorp when I was developing the show. Elegance. Opulence. And that #staircase," he wrote.

Althorp House, the Spencer family's ancestral home, is a 13,000 acre Grade I listed stately home in West Northamptonshire, England. Princess Diana, who spent her childhood days at Queen Elizabeth II's Park House on Sandringham estate, moved to her family home at the age of 14. Althorp's grounds are now also home to her final resting-place- a grave located on an island in the heart of a small ornamental lake known as The Round Oval at the estate.

Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer who currently resides at Althorp, noticed Van Dusen's tweet about his estate and responded, "Just seen this, below - such a compliment to those of my family who went before me, making @AlthorpHouse what it still is today."

"Bridgerton," which had to show a number of different stately houses, shot its scenes at Somerley Estate in Hampshire and Wilton House in Wiltshire. Somerley Estate is featured as a country home, while Wilton House is shown as the seat of Simon, the Duke of Hastings. Ranger's House in Greenwich, South east London, was used for the Bridgerton House exterior, while Lancaster House, which is just a stone's throw from Queen Elizabeth II's residence Buckingham Palace, was used to film some of the interior shots of Queen Charlotte's parlour, hallway and bathroom.

Syon House in London was also used to film some of the interiors for The Duke of Hastings' home, while the exterior of Castle Howard in York was featured as his house seat Clyvedon Castle.