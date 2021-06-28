Prince Harry has quit as a working member of the British royal family and believes that his brother Prince William is "trapped" in the system. However, if she had lived, their mother Princess Diana reportedly wanted him to help his elder brother in carrying out his duties as future king.

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton said that Diana always saw Harry working as William's "wingman" when the second-in-line ascends to the British throne. In a recent appearance on "Loose Women" to discuss the Princess of Wales ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, Morton said the late royal would have been "very upset" by the feud between her two sons who were once believed to be very close.

"Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what would be a very solitary, somber job as future king," said the author of the 1992 bestseller "Diana: Her True Story."

"She would have been very upset at the way these two have split apart," Morton added. The royal expert also said that the Princess would have been working with her ex-husband Prince Charles to broker a truce between their children.

"Knowing their personalities intimately, as a mother would do, she would be working out, perhaps with Prince Charles by her side, a way to reconcile them. It doesn't help the family for this feud to continue," he said.

Morton also compared Harry's wife Meghan Markle to her mother-in-law and noted that there is a "remarkable symmetry" between the life of the two women who never met. He explained: "Diana would see her spirit..Fast forward to Meghan, she was struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts, just like Diana."

The author added that the late Princess, who died in a car crash in 1997 when her sons William and Harry were 15 and 12 respectively, would have been a "glamorous granny" to their children. "I'm sure she would have been fighting for weekends away with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Carole Middleton, she wouldn't let her have all the fun," he said.