Recent reports claimed that Queen Elizabeth II might be considering legal actions to stop her grandson Prince Harry from making damaging revelations about the British royal family and Buckingham Palace in his upcoming memoir. The rest of the family members are also reportedly not happy with Harry's decision to pen a tell-all memoir. However, a royal expert said that Princess Diana would have definitely supported her younger son in this controversial decision.

Stewart Pearce, voice coach of the late Princess of Wales who worked with her on his book "Diana: The Voice of Change," told Us Weekly that she would have "completely" supported the publication of the book if she were still here. He explained, "Harry is so much like his mother in the sense that he has an impetuosity. He moves on instinct just as she did."

The writer cited Diana's famous interview with Martin Bashir (obtained by unethical ways) and her collaboration with Andrew Morton on her biography as evidence that she always supported the truth coming out. Therefore, she would not have been appalled at Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey like the rest of the family.

"Diana was gleeful about the statements that she made during those interviews. Sometimes I would say, 'Are you really going to engage yourself in that?' ... And she'd say, 'Yeah, I've got to!' and would do it," Pearce recalled.

The Duke of Sussex announced last month that he is writing a book about his life which will be published by Penguin Random House late next year. Several reports claimed that he could make more accusations against the royal family in his book, including revealing the name of the racist senior royal who made comments about his unborn child's skin colour.

However, Pearce said about the book, "There won't be anything in terms of accusation, not at all. He's in a situation of transformation." The author added that he is sure the royals are "probably feeling slightly anxious" anyway.

A source had told the outlet last month that the royal family was "nervous" and "shaken up" by news of the book as "they haven't received a copy yet and don't know what to expect."