Princess Diana's former chef, Carolyn Robb, recalls how Prince Harry and Prince William were hounded by paparazzi while they were growing up at a time when the late Princess took the media spotlight.

Robb gave an insight into the life of the royals in an interview where she recalled not just being the family's chef but also their neighbour. She had her own apartment at the top level of Kensington Palace, so she knows firsthand the negative impact the fame had on the family.

She recalled having to watch Prince Harry and Prince William go to school while the paparazzi are around. Robb noted that it must have been hard for the brothers to go out of the palace every morning knowing the media coverage that awaits them.

"Certainly I would say for Princess Diana and for all of them, the young boys as well, whenever they'd drive out of Kensington Palace, knowing there was a barrage of press photographers at the gate every morning when they went to school must have been incredibly difficult," Robb told Insider.

Robb revealed that she worked for Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the time when "the media hype with Princess Diana was as its peak. " She was with the family for 11 years. She started when Princes William and Harry were only 7 and 4, respectively. She left when they were 18 and 15.

"I can only imagine how incredibly intrusive and difficult it must have been for all of them, particularly at the time they went their separate ways," Robb said, alluding to Princess Diana and Prince Charles' separation in 1992 and divorce in 1996.

"So I can see why Harry would want to make things easier for his own son," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prefer to have a quiet and normal life away from the media spotlight. They even chose to live away from Kensington Palace at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is far from the press attention that usually follows Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children in London.

They also recently stayed at a remote waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island during their six-week sabbatical from royal duties. They wanted their first family holiday vacation to be private and away from paparazzi.