A clip from Princess Diana's 25-year-old interview for BBC Panorama has resurfaced after her son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's recent tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Hours after Meghan and Harry's interview aired last weekend, filmmaker Ava DuVernay shared a video on Twitter in which Princess Diana is seen talking about her experience in the royal family and explaining how Buckingham Palace sees her as a "threat." Twitter users believe that the Sussexes' interview echoed the things said by Diana 25 years ago.

"Actually when I say many people, I mean the establishment that I married into, because they have decided that I'm a non-starter," Diana told Martin Bashir, who has been accused of manipulating the royal into giving the interview.

Read more Twitter erupts after Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar's interview

When asked why the establishment has this opinion of her, Diana explained: "Because I do things differently, because I don't go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head, and albeit that's got me into trouble in my work, I understand that. But someone's got to go out there and love people and show it."

The then 34-year-old added that she doesn't have many supporters in the Royal Household, as they see her as "a threat of some kind. However, she explained that she is there to "do good" and isn't a "destructive person."

"Why do they see you as a threat?" Bashir asked, to which the Princess of Wales said: "I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think it's the strength that causes the confusion and the fear."

“It’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.” pic.twitter.com/M0JLKogYgc March 8, 2021

"Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she taking it? Where is she going to use it? Why do the public still support her? When I say public, you go and do an engagement and there's a great many people there," she explained.

Several Twitter users commented on the video that Meghan's interview reminded them of Diana's Panorama chat. "Unbelievable that some people still think Meghan may be lying after everything Diana went through. Literally history repeating itself," one wrote, while another tweeted, "The parallels are astonishing. I have MAD respect for Harry for recognizing the same cycle was about to repeat itself if he didn't get out. And for Megan for being unbelievably strong and true to herself in all that madness."

In the Oprah interview, Harry himself also compared the treatment of his mother and his wife in the royal household, and noted that it only got worse in the latter's case for being mixed-race.

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago," the Duke of Sussex said about Diana who lost her life in a car crash in 1997.

"What I was seeing was history repeating itself, but...far more dangerous, because then you add race in, and you add social media in. And when I talk about history repeating itself, I'm talking about my mother," he added.

Harry also said that he and Meghan wouldn't have been able to handle their finances after quitting as working royals if not for the money left to him by Diana. When asked how he thought Diana would feel about their decision, the 36-year-old said: "I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy," he said, adding: "I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."