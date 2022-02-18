Piers Morgan has urged the public to support Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, amid news that Prince Andrew has settled his sexual abuse case out of court.

The outspoken TV host shared his support for the family of the Duke of York in a tweet. He said that they must be going through a hard time amid the scandal and that they do not deserve any hate. He wrote, "You won't meet nicer or more genuine people than Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie. This must be an agonisingly difficult time for them, and they deserve our empathy not opprobrium by association."

Read more Prince Andrew fears further humiliation from accuser's 'tell-all book'

Fans of the former "Good Morning Britain" host agreed with him and also expressed their sympathy for the duke's family. One wrote, "You do feel sorry for them having this said about their own father. They absolutely do deserve our empathy because it is not their fault." Another commented, "None of them deserve any backlash."

Morgan aired his support in response to an article on The Telegraph about the impact the sexual abuse case has had on Prince Andrew's immediate family. The report claimed that Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and trusted advisers "still support the disgraced Duke, but they've got their work cut out for them."

You won’t meet nicer or more genuine people than Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie. This must be an agonisingly difficult time for them, and they deserve our empathy not opprobrium by association. https://t.co/ibancSTm8U — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 16, 2022

The piece, from royal expert Camilla Tominey, cited a family friend who shared that the accusations have left the sisters "devastated." The source said, "It's been very difficult for them. I don't think anyone has ever properly appreciated how hard it is for any child to have that level of scrutiny and exposure. But they have their own children now, so the family unit is more dispersed than it was."

The princesses' own children have reportedly been proven "a welcome distraction" from Prince Andrew's scandal. Princess Beatrice has a four-month-old daughter, Sienna, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi while Princess Eugenie shares son August, 1, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

As for Sarah Ferguson, she has reportedly been working hard to keep the family together. She continues "to keep the family 'unit' as tight-knit as possible" by spending time with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their families. She spent Christmas with them at their Swiss chalet and has constantly been by Prince Andrew's side throughout his legal battle.