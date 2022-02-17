Prince Andrew may have saved himself from a court trial in his sexual abuse case, but not from further humiliation. This is a possibility if his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, decides to relive her experience in a book.

The Duke of York no longer has to go through a deposition following news that he has settled the case out of court. He reportedly loaned about £12M to close the case, but there is still a problem. The plaintiff did not sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which means she can still write about her alleged sexual abuse at the hands of the royal in a "tell-all book."

Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, refused to divulge the amount of the settlement and told the public that they can get that information from Prince Andrew himself. But he confirmed that "there is no NDA."

This means that the defendant, and the royal family for that matter, still have to worry about the accuser spilling all the sordid details in her book. She had accused the 61-year old of "rape in the first degree" in a New York court. She claimed he sexually abused her three times when she was just 17 years old.

Prince Andrew had been adamant that he is innocent and had even requested for a trial by jury to clear his name. He was scheduled for a deposition via video call on March 10, but it is believed that Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II agreed to loan him the settlement amount to close the case ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and before Prince Philip's memorial service in April.

However, with the book the case "could drag on and on," according to royal expert Angela Levin. She told The Sun, "Apparently Virginia is allowed to write a book about herself - or broadcast about herself as she sees fit...We don't know when she will do that, we don't know when it might be broadcast."

She added, "The sort of smell will stay with Andrew and the Royal Family. There's no clean-cut end." Giuffre's "tell-all book" could only further destroy Prince Andrew's already soiled reputation and that of the British monarchy.